Karnataka Assembly: Crowd Control Bill referred to house committee for scrutiny

Bengaluru, Aug 21 (PTI) The opposition parties on Thursday pushed the Congress government in Karnataka to refer its Crowd Control Bill to a house committee for detailed discussion and scrutiny, expressing concerns that the proposed legislation may curtail protests and impact cultural and religious events.

The Karnataka Crowd Control (Managing Crowd at Events and Place of Gathering) Bill, which the government introduced following the June 4 stampede outside the Chinnaswamy stadium here in which 11 people were killed, was tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The Bill, with penal provisions, is aimed at effectively controlling the crowd and managing mass gathering at events and functions and preventing unlawful gatherings.

Piloting the Bill for the consideration of the House, Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the Chinnaswamy stadium stampede incident was a "wake-up call".

Stating that the government has brought this Bill aimed at controlling the crowd with a set of legal rules, he said it also highlights the requisite permissions that are necessary for such gatherings, and provides for holding the event organisers responsible.

Any event in which less than 7,000 people are expected will require permission from the jurisdictional police station, while those with above 7,000 and less than 50,000 will require a permission from the Deputy SP or ACP (in Bengaluru). For events where more than 50,000 people are expected will require permission from the SP or the Commissioner.

As per the Bill, organisers should apply for permission 10 days before the intended event, and it also provides for the organisers to execute an indemnity bond of Rs 1 crore. The indemnity bond is applicable for events where more than 50,000 people gather.

In case of any violations or any untoward incident or for indulging in misinformation, there are penal provisions. Those organising events without permission will face up to seven years imprisonment and Rs 1 crore fine. Any event that leads to disaster will attract up to seven years' jail in case of injuries and 10 years or life sentence for fatalities, the home minister said.

Causing a disturbance or breaching the peace during an event will result in three years' jail with Rs 50,000 fine.

The provisions of this Act are not applicable to family functions or events, such as marriage etc., which are conducted or held within private places. It include leased, hired or contracted premises.

Senior BJP MLA Suresh Kumar said this Bill is an "after thought" after the High Court questioned about any SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) for crowd management following the stampede incident. "This is a postmortem Bill, I will call it a SOP Bill." Questioning whether the Bill be retrospectively aimed at punishing those responsible for the stampede near the stadium, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said the Bill should not become a weapon for the police.

"All political parties hold programmes or events. If something goes wrong, then what'll be the fate of that party? This must be thought about. This should not become a weapon for police. Think and frame rules," he said.

Several MLAs, including Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, said giving powers to police under this legislation may be used to "kill protesters and to target those fighting for public cause".

"It may be misused by those in power. This is more dangerous than what was done by the British...there should be accountability on police too," Yatnal said.

Alleging that the Bill is intended to target events of one religion and curtail protests, he said, "One community needs no permission to use a sound system five times a day. When it comes to using a sound system during a Ganesha festival or any other Hindu festival there seems to be a problem. This Bill is intended to target events of one religion and curtail protests. I oppose it." Expressing reservation about certain clauses in the Bill, BJP MLA Sunil Kumar pointed out that protests are planned overnight based on seriousness of issues, then 10 days prior permission is not possible.

Stating that there is no clarity on temple or religious fairs and festivals, he said if the provisions of the Bill are applicable to them, then how can a temple provide Rs 1 crore bond? It will be difficult.

He also asked as to who will be held accountable if something goes wrong in a government event.

Several other BJP and JD(S) MLAs too expressed reservation about the Bill.

Replying to the concerns raised by MLAs, Parameshwara said that the 10-day clause will be reduced to five. He also said that religious events, mass marriages and government events will be exempted.

Not satisfied with Parameshwara's reply, opposition members including Ashoka said there are a lot of issues in the Bill and there is a need for proper thinking before it becomes an Act. "Send the Bill to the house committee for scrutiny. There is no urgency." There should be a distinction between commercial and non-commercial events.

Finally, Parameshwara gave in to the opposition's demand and agreed to send the Bill to the house committee. Following this, Speaker U T Khader said the Assembly's House Committee will be constituted. PTI KSU KH