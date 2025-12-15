Karnataka Assembly mourns demise of its veteran member Shivashankarappa

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 15 (PTI) The Karnataka Assembly on Monday mourned the demise of 94-year-old veteran member of the House, Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

The session was adjourned for Tuesday after paying condolences to the Davangere South MLA.

Shankarappa, a former Minister, had passed away in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday.

In his message, Speaker Khader remembered Shivashankarappa as an entrepreneur who entered public life in 1969 as a member of the Davanagere City Municipal Council.

He was first elected from the Davanagere Assembly constituency in 1994 and entered the 10th Legislative Assembly, Khader said.

"Through the establishment of several educational institutions, including engineering and medical colleges, he made an outstanding contribution to the field of education. He left his distinctive mark across all spheres of social life. He was known for his boundless enthusiasm for life and his deep care and affection for the people he believed in," Khader said.

Expressing grief over his demise, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed Shivashankarappa as ‘Ajatashatru’ (a person who has no enemies) as he was loved by all.

"Davangere became famous because of the good works of Shamanur Shivashankarappa. He was the brand name of Davangere," Siddaramaiah said.

The chief minister also recalled Shivashankarappa's contribution during COVID-19 pandemic when he provided Rs 6 crore worth of oxygen at free of cost.

In his address, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said Shankarappa was the senior most member of the House.

"He was so full of life that he told me once that there is no retirement age for him and had said he would even contest the next assembly election," Ashoka said.

The BJP leader also remembered him for turning Davangere into a major education hub.

Senior BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar too remembered him as a person who turned Davangere into ‘Vidya Kashi’, a pilgrimage centre for those seeking knowledge.

In the legislative council too, rich tributes were paid to Shamanur Shivashankarappa, following which the House was adjourned to Tuesday as a mark of respect. PTI GMS GMS ADB