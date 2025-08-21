Karnataka Assembly passes Bill to appoint recovery commissioner for illegal mining cases

Bengaluru, Aug 21 (PTI) The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed a Bill that aims to appoint a Recovery Commissioner for seizure and attachment of property related to illegal mining in the state.

The Karnataka Appointment of Recovery Commissioner for seizure and attachment of property of Illegal Mining and proceeds of crime Bill 2005, provides for the appointment of Recovery Commissioner for seizure, attachment and forfeiture of properties derived from illegal mining activities.

It also deals with multiple transactions involving a myriad number of lessees, transporters, exporters, stockholders, purchasers and other intermediaries, organised crime, cohesive conspiracy and proceeds of crime in the State of Karnataka.

As per the Bill, a serving or retired officer not below the rank of Additional Chief Secretary will be appointed as the Recovery Commissioner to supervise recovery proceedings.

The Bill comes after Law Minister H K Patil wrote a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in June expressing concerns over the government's apathy towards -- taking illegal mining cases in the state to logical end, in ensuring that the culprits are punished, and the lost wealth is recovered.

In a seven-page letter he had pointed out that only 7.6 per cent of all the cases related to illegal mining, that allegedly took place between 2007 and 2011 leading to the loss of estimated Rs 1.5 lakh crore to the government, have been investigated so far.

The minister had also noted that there is outrage among people that the government has not shown honesty and commitment in its efforts towards ensuring commensurate punishments and recovery of the state's wealth, despite such a large-scale loot.

The recovery commissioner, as per the Bill, shall issue directions to subordinate officers for timely enforcement of attachment or forfeiture order, receive complaints from individuals, recommend further legal or criminal action where necessary and so on. It gives the recovery commissioner powers of a civil court.

The Bill also ensures that officers cannot be prosecuted for acts done in good faith.

Piloting the Bill for the consideration of the House on behalf of Minies and Geology Minister, H K Patil said, "A large scale illegal mining related transactions took place in the state from 2006-07 to 2012-13, and Lokayukta and cabinet committee reports have found that a large scale government property worth crores of rupees lost. Despite having provision in law to recover them, there is no required structure for it." "So we have brought in a Bill for the appointment of the Recovery Commissioner. This is a necessary Bill in the interest of the state," he added.

The Assembly also passed the Karnataka Traditional Migratory Shepherds (Welfare Measures and Protection Against Atrocities) Bill that aims to give effect to the proposal made in the Budget Speech of 2024-25 to enact a legislation to provide for registration and identification of traditional migratory shepherds.

The Bill also provides for establishing a fund to be administered by a Welfare Board to implement schemes for the benefit of traditional migratory shepherds. Further, it is considered expedient to levy a market fee to finance the welfare fund.

Piloting the Bill, Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh said, "There are estimated 15,000 shepherds in the state, 5,000 of them have registered with us and we have provided most of them with identity cards".

Highlighting atrocities against shepherds who keep migrating for grazing, he said, in three years, 242 cases have been registered. "We have brought in this Bill to protect them and to take action against those who indulge in atrocities against them. We have also made provisions for their welfare like education, housing, insurance, and providing social security." The Karnataka Lifts, Escalators and Passenger Conveyors (Amendment) Bill was also passed by the Assembly to enhance trust based governance for ease of living and doing business and to comply with the modifications specified in the Central Electricity Authority.

Piloting the Bill, Energy Minister K J George said, "For permissions to lifts across Karnataka one had to approach the Chief Electrical Inspector in Bengaluru. It has now been decentralised and powers have been delegated to Division wise Additional Chief Electrical Inspectors. At the districts' level Deputy Chief Chief Electrical Inspectors, who will be incharge for three to four districts, have been given power." Also passed was the Basavanabagewadi Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to include the members of Legislative Council representing a part or whole of the Basavanabagewadi, whose territorial constituency lies within the limits of the Authority, as its ex-officio members.

The Karnataka land Revenue (Second Amendment) Bill regarding a special form of land holding prevalent in Kodagu District was referred to the Assembly's select committee for scrutiny and detailed discussion, citing some "complication and confusions".

Speaker Khader said the Assembly's select committee will be constituted in this regard.

The Karnataka Souharda Co-Operative (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was defeated in the Legislative Council on August 20, was once again passed by the Assembly on Thursday. The Bill was earlier approved by the Assembly on August 19. PTI KSU KH