Karnataka Assembly passes bill to provide internal reservation to SCs

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 18 (PTI) The Karnataka Assembly on Thursday passed a bill to provide internal reservation to the Scheduled Castes (SC).

Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa had presented the Karnataka Scheduled Castes (Sub- Categorisation) Bill, 2025 on Wednesday.

The bill aims to legally formalise the state's internal quota system for Scheduled Castes (SCs), dividing the 17 per cent SC reservation into six per cent for Left communities (erstwhile untouchables), six per cent for right communities, and five per cent for others.

This sub-categorisation is based on the Justice Nagmohan Das Commission report, providing a legal shield to prevent court challenges that have stalled government posts and ensure fair distribution among the 101 SC sub-castes.

The bill is considered contentious as the nomadic tribes have approached the courts, as they are unhappy with their placement in the new matrix, as they feel they will remain marginalised. PTI GMS GMS KH