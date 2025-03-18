Karnataka Assembly passes bill to reform KPSC, members call for 'comprehensive changes'

Bengaluru, Mar 18 (PTI) The Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill introducing reforms to the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), with several members demanding that the government implement "comprehensive reforms" to ensure transparency.

Karnataka Public Service Commission (Conduct of Business and Additional Functions) (Amendment) Bill, 2025 further amends the Act of 1959, mandating a 50 per cent quorum for serving members, including chairman, for meetings of the commission, and to make provision to interview candidates for appointment by any one member authorised by the commission.

It also defines the words ‘Controller of Examination and Joint Controller of Examination’.

Piloting the Bill for the consideration of the House, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said it is a minor amendment and the government is considering the possibility of more amendments.

Aimed at giving "immediate treatment" to the KPSC, this bill has been brought, he said. "I'm not saying this is a major surgery, but it (KPSC) is now being treated." Suggesting that the bill would provide more space for the government in framing rules for the KPSC, Patil said, "This Bill is more important because we are removing the provision of consultation of making rules. Till now the government while changing any rules, we should consult KPSC -- this was the law, and so the rules never got changed." "We are also now moving for removal of provisions relating to taking decisions by circulation, in order to avoid delay in taking decisions by the commission." During the discussion, members cutting across party lines demanded a major surgery and comprehensive reforms aimed at ensuring transparency in the conduct of examinations and in the recruitment of civil servants, by KPSC, calling it a "fountain of corruption".

BJP MLA Suresh Kumar said KPSC lacked simple, moral, accountable, responsive and transparent governance. He further claimed that there were flaws in the selection process of KPSC members.

Kumar also suggested the constitution of a House committee to study public service commissions of various states such as Maharashtra, aimed at improving KPSC and to provide a good future for deserving youth.

Leader of Opposition R Ashok said KPSC is at a critical stage where a surgery is needed, but the government was trying to give only tablets and injections.

He recommended Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) like reforms for KPSC.

The Assembly also passed the Karnataka Tax on Profession, Trades, Callings and Employments (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The bill amends the Act of 1976 (Karnataka Act 35 of 1976) to give effect to the proposals made in the Budget, 2025-2026 and to increase rate of tax from Rs 2,400 to 2,500 per annum on salary or wage earners whose salary or wage or both, as the case may be, for a month is Rs 25,000 and above. PTI KSU ROH