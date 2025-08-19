Karnataka assembly passes bill to rename Bangalore City University after Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Bengaluru, Aug 19 (PTI) The Karnataka assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to rename Bangalore City University after former Prime Minister and late Dr Manmohan Singh.

The opposition BJP, however, suggested that a new university rather than an existing university should be named after the former Prime Minister as a tribute.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly R Ashoka said naming an existing university after Manmohan Singh does not honour him.

BJP MLA Suresh Gowda said Tumkur University should also have been named after Shivakumar Swamiji, who was called 'Nadedaduva Devaru' (walking God) by his followers. PTI GMS ROH