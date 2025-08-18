Karnataka Assembly passes bills on Child Marriage, Devadasi system

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (PTI) The Karnataka Assembly on Monday passed two significant bills -- the Prohibition of Child Marriage Amendment Bill and the Devadasi Bill.

Both were presented by the state Woman and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

The Prohibition of Child Marriage Amendment Bill makes "attempt and preparation to make engagement of a child punishable by rigorous imprisonment, which may extend to two years or with fine, which may extend to Rs one lakh or with both".

The objective of the Karnataka Devadasi (Prevention, Prohibition, Relief and Rehabilitation) Bill is to raise awareness in the society about the practice of dedicating women as Devadasis, liberate oppressed Devadasi women from all forms of exploitation and their children from social taboo through empowerment.

It will also hold their biological fathers responsible under special law, provide for conclusive proof of paternity in this regard, facilitate effective and comprehensive rehabilitation of the victims by the State and promote measures for the total abolition of the Devadasi system in Karnataka.

Apart from them, bills pertaining to fire force, tourism and cooperation were also cleared.