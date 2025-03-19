Karnataka assembly passes resolution against Centre's Waqf Bill amid BJP walkout

Bengaluru, Mar 19 (PTI) The Karnataka assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution against the Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Bill amid walkout by the opposition BJP.

The resolution was moved by the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil.

“This House unanimously urges the central government to take immediate action to respect the unanimous views of the country by immediately withdrawing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which contains provisions that violate the fundamental principles of the Constitution," Patil read it out in the Assembly.

The BJP legislators voiced their opposition to the bill and called it "height of appeasement".

“We oppose the resolution. This government favours Pakistan and this is height of Muslim appeasement,” a BJP MLA said.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly, R Ashoka accused the ruling Congress of "turning a blind eye" to the suffering of farmers whose land records were altered in favour of the Waqf Board.