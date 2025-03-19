Karnataka Assembly passes resolution hailing NASA astronaut Sunita Williams

Bengaluru, Mar 19 (PTI) The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday congratulated NASA astronaut Sunita Williams on her safe return to the earth after spending more than nine months in a space station.

Speaker U T Khader read out a resolution hailing Williams and Butch Wilmore on landing in Earth safely. He said Williams had undertaken spacewalk nine times.

NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Tuesday after nine months' stay in the space station. Their eight-day journey in the space stretched to nine months due to glitch in their Boeing space craft.

A former US Navy captain, Williams, 59, was born to a Gujarati father, Deepak Pandya, hailing from Jhulasan in Mehsana district, and Slovenian mother, Ursuline Bonnie Pandya, on September 19, 1965 in Euclid, Ohio. PTI GMS GMS SA