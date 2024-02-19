Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

Bengaluru, Feb 19 (PTI) The Karnataka assembly on Monday paid homage to prominent Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj who passed away in Chhattisgarh.

Advertisment

The Jain monk was born on October 10, 1946 in the village of Sadalga in Belagavi district in Karnataka and embraced death through ‘Sallekhana’ at Chandragiri Teerth in the temple town of Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

Sallekhna is a Jain religious practice involving voluntary fasting unto death for spiritual purification.

In his condolence message in the assembly, Speaker U T Khader recalled that the monk was an expert in Prakrit and Sanskrit language and authored many books.

Advertisment

“Sri Vidyasagar Maharaj was an authority in eight languages including Kannada, Hindi, Marathi and Sanskrit. He had written a huge collection of poems called ‘Mook Mati’ in Hindi, which earned him a fame,” Khader said.

He also informed the House that the Jain Muni had established the biggest ‘Go Shala’ (cow shed) in the country. He had also arranged for free education to large number of children from economically weaker sections.

Taking part in the discussion, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said it was wrong to say that the monk died. Rather, he left his mortal body.

Advertisment

“The Jain Muni has given us a message that we should lead a life beyond these worldly pleasures. We must dive deep within and introspect to elevate ourselves spiritually. The monk’s philosophy and life is the leading light for us,” he said.

Opposition leader R Ashoka pointed out that Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj’s family has many such ascetics.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal hailed the monk for running a large ‘Go Shala’. PTI GMS GMS ROH