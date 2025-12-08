Karnataka Assembly pays tributes to noted personalities

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 8 (PTI) The Karnataka Assembly on Monday paid tributes to renowned environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka, Congress MLA H Y Meti and other prominent figures who passed away recently.

Obituary was also paid to former legislators R V Devaraj, Shivasharanappagouda Patil, and popular actor M S Umesh, as the House met for the winter session of the legislature at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here.

Speaker U T Khader moved the obituary motion to pay homage to those who died recently, since the session was last adjourned.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remembered Meti as his loyalist.

Saalumarada Thimmakka, who is known for having planted nearly 400 trees along a 5km highway stretch, passed away at 114 recently and the government has considered her request for setting up a museum in her name in Belur.

An award will also be instituted in the name of Thimmakka, he said.

Mourning the passing of Bhyrappa, Siddaramaiah said despite ideological differences, he had respect towards the "great novelist". The government also plans to build a memorial for Bhyrappa in Mysuru.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, senior Minister G Parameshwara, H K Patil among others spoke in support of the obituary motion, and paid respect to the departed.

Minister H K Patil suggested that the works of Saalumarada Thimmakka should be included in the curriculum to inspire youth.

Speaker Khader called on the MLAs to plant a tree in the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha premises as a mark of respect to Thimmakka.

"Only 60 out of 224 MLAs have planted trees, I request everyone to take part." The House was subsequently adjourned till Tuesday after observing two minutes of silence as a mark of respect. The House was adjourned as H Y Meti was a sitting member of the Assembly.

Belagavi, bordering Maharashtra, has been hosting legislature sessions once a year since 2006.

Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, modelled on the Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat in Bengaluru, was built as an assertion that Belagavi is an integral part of Karnataka. PTI KSU ROH