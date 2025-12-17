Karnataka Assembly sees uproar, adjournment over National Herald case

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 17 (PTI) The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday witnessed uproar followed by adjournment for a brief moment when Congress MLA A S Ponnanna sought a discussion on the National Herald case.

While seeking a discussion during the 'zero hour', Ponnanna, who is also a former Additional Advocate General, wanted to highlight how the central agencies were misused to "hound" the opposition Congress in the Parliament.

A Delhi court on Tuesday refused to take cognizance of the ED’s money laundering charge against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case.

The opposition BJP members in Karnataka Assembly said this case was in no way connected to the state other than the notice to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and said such discussion should not be taken up.

The BJP MLAs created a ruckus in the House on the issue, leading to the adjournment for over an hour.

When the proceedings resumed, state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said the National Herald is an emotional issue for the Congress as this institution was associated with the freedom struggle, but the opposition was not ready for it.

He clarified, "We are only trying to get your consent. This is a subject to which we are emotionally attached. We are reacting strongly to the attempts to defame an institution that was part of the Indian freedom struggle." BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar wondered the urgency involved in holding a discussion.

"Did you allow the discussion on the Emergency that was imposed in the country in June 1975," Kumar asked.

This was the second time that the Assembly witnessed uproar, leading to adjournment. Earlier, the House was adjourned over providing false information on Gruha Lakshmi guarantee scheme.

The opposition alleged that Rs 2,000 to every woman head of the Below Poverty Line (BPL) under the scheme was not disbursed in February and March this year. PTI GMS GMS KH