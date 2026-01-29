Karnataka Assembly session extended till Feb 4

Bengaluru, Jan 29 (PTI) The Karnataka Assembly session will be extended by four more days till February 4, Speaker U T Khader announced on Thursday.

The session that started from January 22 was supposed to conclude on January 31.

"It has been decided at the Business Advisory Council meeting on January 29 that the ninth session that started from January 22, will continue till February 4 instead of January 31," Khader announced.

He added that there will be discussion on the Governor’s address to the joint sitting of the Karnataka legislature on Thursday and January 30. There will be no sitting on January 31.

The chief minister will reply to the discussion on the Governor's address on February 2, Khader told the House.