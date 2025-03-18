Karnataka Assembly Speaker refers officials' misconduct against MLAs to privilege committee

Bengaluru, Mar 18 (PTI) Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Tuesday referred alleged misconduct by senior government officials towards Congress MLA Raju Kage and BJP MLA Basawaraj Mattimud to the privilege committee for further action.

Addressing the breach of privilege notice moved by Kage against Principal Secretary of Revenue Department, Rajender Kumar Kataria, and Mattimud against Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Meghannavar, Khader stressed the need to uphold legislators' dignity.

"Kage and Mattimud have explained in detail what happened with them and have also given it in writing. Kage has alleged he was insulted by Kataria, while Mattimud has accused an Additional Superintendent of Police of ill-treating him. Respect for the legislators is most important. I'm not going into facts relating to the works, but officials disrespecting MLAs cannot be tolerated," Khader said.

Khader underscored that officials should understand the importance of mutual respect, and said insulting a legislator amounted to disrespecting the entire House (Assembly).

Terming the matter as "serious", he urged the government also to treat this seriously. "It should become a warning bell to everyone. I'm referring this to the privilege committee." Intervening Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil suggested ensuring a fair hearing by allowing the Speaker to decide after considering both sides.

He advised the Speaker to hold a meeting with a few concerned members, ministers, officials who have been accused, and MLAs who have complained, in his chambers.

This elicited strong reaction from the opposition.

However, the Speaker said, "Why should we waste our time on officials who have shown disrespect, let them face the privilege committee." "Only MLAs know the pain they have gone through... I ask the government too to stand by the legislators, let the matter go to the privilege committee, and let strict action be taken," he added.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka urged the privilege committee too to decide on the matter after hearing both sides.

When Minister Patil again requested the Speaker to reconsider his decision and call both sides to his chambers, Khader replied, "According to my conscience no opportunity should be given to officials... let the privilege committee decide on this soon. MLA is important for us, not officials. Disrespecting and insulting MLAs cannot be tolerated." Earlier, Congress MLA Raju Kage claimed that he was mistreated by Principal Secretary (Revenue) Rajender Kumar Kataria, when he had met the officer to discuss "Praja Soudha" building-related issues in his constituency, after attending the public accounts committee (PAC) meeting, as its member on February 11.

"The officer did not value my requests, I feel insulted. I have been a legislator for 25 years, no official had spoken to me like this. About 50 MLAs have signed a complaint letter to the Chief Minister against the officer," he said, as he demanded appropriate punishment for the officer.

BJP MLA Basawaraj Mattimud said, during the recent Municipality president and vice president election in Jevargi, Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Meghannavar "mistreated" him.

Presenting some pictures of the alleged incident, Mattimud asked, "Where is the protection for MLAs?" He also demanded strict action against the police officer.

Several MLAs argued that the issue was not just about Kage and Mattimud, but concerned the dignity of all 224 members of the House, calling for action.

Leader of Opposition Ashoka raised concern over the growing influence of bureaucracy and wondered if the state was turning into an "officers' empire".

"Is there no respect for elected representatives? Where is the supremacy of the legislature?" he asked and requested the Speaker to send out a strong message and take action against officials in both cases.

Public Accounts Committee Chief (PAC) and BJP MLA C C Patil said, he has personally seen the official "mistreating" Kage and demanded action against the officer. PTI KSU ROH