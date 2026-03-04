Karnataka Assembly Speaker seeks probe after Aadhaar cards found on riverbank in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) Mar 4 (PTI) Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Wednesday sought an inquiry after a large number of Aadhaar cards were found on the banks of the Nethravathi River here.

The cards were found at Farangipete in Pudu village of his Mangaluru Assembly constituency.

Khader, in a note to the Project Manager of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Bengaluru, sought immediate intervention and necessary action against those responsible.

In the note dated March 4, he said that local residents noticed the Aadhaar cards along the riverbank on March 3.

Following information received from the public, the Pudu Gram Panchayat president and villagers collected the Aadhaar cards found scattered in the area. They subsequently brought the matter to his attention and the concerned authorities, he said.

Expressing concern over the incident, the Speaker has directed that a thorough investigation be conducted to ascertain how such a large number of Aadhaar cards ended up on the riverbank and to identify those responsible.

He instructed officials to initiate appropriate legal action through the concerned department at the earliest. PTI COR KSU KH