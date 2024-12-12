Karnataka Assembly witnesses banter over Shivakumar's CM ambitions

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 12 (PTI) The Karnataka Assembly on Thursday witnessed a light-hearted banter between Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, with the latter playfully questioning Shivakumar when he planned to "snatch power" and become the CM of the state.

The exchange was triggered by Shivakumar’s anecdote about securing a ministerial berth in the S M Krishna-led cabinet in 1999, shared while paying tribute to the late former Chief Minister.

The story piqued interest among the MLAs, with some linking it to his current Chief Ministerial aspirations.

Recalling how the Congress came to power in the state in 1999, Shivakumar said, “It was me who drew up the list of ministers and their portfolios, which was sent to the high command. However, when the final list reached Raj Bhavan, my name and T B Jayachandra’s name were missing. Only nine names made it to the list. Media reported that I would become the CM’s political secretary.” The Deputy CM said he had then consulted his astrologer, who advised him to "snatch power" if he wanted it. Following this, Shivakumar, along with Jayachandra, had approached Krishna with a demand to be included in the cabinet.

“I told him there wouldn’t be a government without me, and he couldn’t be sworn in without me,” Shivakumar said, recounting how the swearing-in ceremony was delayed to include him in the cabinet list.

At this juncture, Ashoka interjected, asking, “Will you snatch power now to become the CM? When will that happen?” Amid laughter in the House, the LoP claimed, “I know your astrologer has said you must become CM before January-end or it will be difficult. Your stars are aligned only until then. Don’t delay, or someone like AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge might end up taking the post.” Shivakumar, smiling, responded, “My astrologer predicted when I would become an MLA, a minister, and even when I wouldn’t get a ticket. If I reveal what he has told me now, 25-30 BJP MLAs and some JD(S) members might join Congress!” The exchange, filled with humor, left the Assembly in splits.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was absent during this discussion.

Shivakumar has been vocal about his aspirations to become Chief Minister. Following the Congress victory in the May Assembly elections, there was intense competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the top post. Eventually, the party named Siddaramaiah as CM and Shivakumar as Deputy CM, reportedly under a "rotational chief minister" arrangement, though this has not been officially confirmed. PTI KSU ROH