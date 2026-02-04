Karnataka assembly witnesses uproarious scenes over excise 'scam'

Bengaluru, Feb 4 (PTI) Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday witnessed uproarious scenes with BJP and JD(S) members protesting from the well of the house, demanding the resignation of Excise Minister R B Timmapur, alleging a multi-crore scam in his department.

The opposition had staged an all-night protest in the assembly on Tuesday after Timmapur refused to resign over corruption charges against him and his son related to liquor licensing and the transfer of officials.

As the house convened earlier in the day, BJP and JD(S) MLAs shouted slogans demanding Timmapur's resignation, alleging a Rs 6,000-crore scam in the excise department.

Leading the charge, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka claimed that bribes were being taken in the excise department for granting licenses and facilitating transfers.

He added that the Wine Merchants’ Association had alleged a scam worth about Rs 6,000 crore, with related audio recordings released and complaints filed with the Lokayukta.

Ashoka also claimed that the "looted money" was being used by the ruling Congress to fund party activities in election-bound states.

Stating that he had provided three pen drives in the house containing audio evidence and statements by an excise deputy commissioner regarding commissions allegedly going to the minister, Ashoka demanded Timmapur’s immediate resignation and a full inquiry.

"I urge the CM (Siddaramaiah) to accept the minister’s resignation immediately, initiate an inquiry, and if he is proven innocent after three months, reinstate him in the ministry," Ashoka said, adding that former ministers K J George of Congress and K S Eshwarappa of BJP had resigned in the past following similar allegations.

He also questioned the chief minister's role in the matter: "Siddaramaiah preaches morality, but does he practice it? Why is no action being taken against the minister?" Ashoka alleged that funds from the Valmiki ST Development Corporation were used by Congress for the Lok Sabha polls.

He said, "For the Assam polls, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar is in charge for Congress, and for Kerala, K J George is in charge. The funds for these elections come from the Karnataka excise department. We have long claimed that Congress uses Karnataka as its ATM, and now it seems the state acts like a Reserve Bank for the party’s election funding." As the opposition continued protesting from the well, shouting slogans against Timmapur and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Speaker U T Khader allowed Congress members to proceed with the discussion on a resolution moved by Siddaramaiah, urging the Centre to immediately repeal the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) and reinstate the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

When the protest and sloganeering intensified, Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Manappa Lamani, presiding over the house, adjourned the session temporarily.

After the house resumed, discussion on the resolution continued amid protests from the opposition demanding the minister’s resignation and accusing the government of "financial mismanagement".

The government rejected calls for Timmapur’s resignation.

Timmapur reiterated that there was "no question of resigning", terming the opposition’s allegations of corruption as "false and a political conspiracy".

Speaking to reporters outside the assembly, he said he had done nothing wrong and that there was no evidence to support the opposition’s claims.

During the debate on the resolution, despite the opposition’s protests, Ashoka again demanded Timmapur’s resignation, claiming a "loot" of Rs 6,000 crore.

"The minister is trying to hush up the scam with his irresponsible statements. We strongly oppose this behaviour," he said before staging a walkout, signalling the joint opposition’s strong protest against the resolution under discussion. PTI KSU SSK