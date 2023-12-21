Karnataka bags National Energy Conservation Award 2023

Bengaluru, Dec 21 (PTI) Karnataka has won the first prize in the State Designated Agency (SDA Group-1) sector at the National Energy Conservation Awards – 2023 (NECA 2022), the state energy department said on Thursday.

The National Energy Conservation Awards – 2023 was organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) as part of the ‘National Energy Conservation Day.

President of India Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd (KREDL) Managing Director K P Rudrappaiah as an appreciation for the state’s achievement in energy conservation at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi recently, the department said.

KREDL was chosen for the prestigious award based on the energy efficiency projects they implemented in the State.

Minister for Energy K J George and Additional Chief Secretary (energy department) Gaurav Gupta congratulated the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) for their achievement. PTI GMS GMS ROH