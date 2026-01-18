Karnataka bags second rank in implementing Central crop Insurance scheme

Bengaluru, Jan 18 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Sunday said the Union agriculture ministry has awarded it a Certificate of Commendation for securing second rank among 'large states' in the overall performance in implementing PMFBY, a Central Crop Insurance Scheme.

The Chief Minister's Office shared the certificate issued by Muktanand Agrawal, Chief Executive Officer, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) dated January 14.

According to the certificate, Karnataka achieved the second position for its performance during the Kharif 2024 and Rabi 2024-25 seasons.

The ministry appreciated the efforts of the State Government and its team of officers for the effective implementation of the crop insurance scheme, which aims to provide financial protection to farmers against crop losses.

The PMFBY is a Central flagship scheme designed to support farmers by ensuring timely compensation for crop damage due to natural calamities, pests and diseases, while also encouraging the adoption of modern agricultural practices. PTI GMS ADB