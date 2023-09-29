Karnataka bandh over Cauvery issue disrupts life in Bengaluru, southern parts of State

Bengaluru, Sept 29 (PTI) The Karnataka bandh called by 'Kannada Okkoota' to oppose the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu disrupted normal life in Bengaluru and other southern parts of the State on Friday.

Authorities had clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code in Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara and Hassan districts, and declared holiday for schools and colleges there.

'Kannada Okkoota' is an umbrella organsation of Kannada and farmers' outfits. A Bengaluru bandh was observed over the same reason on Tuesday.

As many as 44 flights to and from the Kempegowda International Airport here were cancelled owing to the Karnataka bandh.

Similarly, the state transport corporations too cancelled many of their bus services, especially in the Cauvery basin districts of Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar, where the bandh had the most impact.

Most of the shops, business establishments and eateries in Cauvery basin districts such as Mandya in southern parts of the State downed their shutters. Private vehicles were off the roads in those areas.

The state owned transport corporations operated very few buses in the southern districts fearing backlash.

The bandh evoked a mixed response in other regions of the State.

Protestors set fire to a portrait of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in the district headquarters town of Chitradurga.

The Kannada film industry joined the bandh with actors, producers, directors and technicians staging a sit-in demonstration here.

Actors Shivarajkumar, Darshan, 'Duniya' Vijay and Dhruva Sarja were among those who took part in the protest held near Sri Gururaja Kalyana Mantapa.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce also extended support to the day-long bandh.

Theatres across the State have canceled the shows till evening, with the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association backing the shut-down. Most of the information technology companies and other firms in Bengaluru have asked their employees to work from home.

Key market areas in Bengaluru such as Chickpet, Balepet and adjoining business areas here wore a deserted look.

The Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union and Ola Uber Drivers and Owners Associations too had extended their support to the bandh A group of people from pro-Kannada organisations gathered near the arrival gate of Kempegowda International Airport here to register their protest as part of the bandh and raised slogans.

"We have taken 12 people into preventive detention. They had gathered at the airport premises to register their protest over the Cauvery water dispute.." a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar maintained that there was no need for a bandh over Cauvery row as his government was protecting the interests of the State.

The Dy CM, who holds the Water Resources portfolio, said the government ensured that no one faced hardship during the bandh which he added was peaceful, and vehicles plied and shops were open at many places as usual. PTI GMS AMP RS ROH