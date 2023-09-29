Karnataka bandh: Passengers face harrowing time due to cancellation of flights, bus services

Bengaluru: As many as 44 flights to and from the Kempegowda International Airport here were cancelled owing to the Karnataka bandh over the Cauvery water-sharing issue with Tamil Nadu, airport authorities said on Friday.

Advertisment

Similarly, state transport corporations too cancelled many of their bus services, especially in the Cauvery basin districts of Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar, where the bandh had the most impact.

Some passengers had a harrowing time as they missed their flights, buses and trains due to the day-long shutdown. Many passengers were distraught following the cancellation of flights and bus services.

"We cancelled 44 flights today. They include 22 flights to and an equal number of flights from Bengaluru due to the strike," an airport official told PTI.

Advertisment

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said there were only 59.88 per cent bus operations in southern parts of Karnataka.

The worst-hit KSRTC divisions in terms of operations were Mysuru and Chamarajanagar.

Against the scheduled departure of 447 buses, only seven plied in Mysuru while in Chamarajanagar, eight out of 247 bus services operated.

Advertisment

Mandya, Chikkamagaluru and Bengaluru witnessed 37.25 per cent, 51.49 per cent and 57.39 per cent operations, respectively, against the scheduled departures.

Bus stands and railway stations in southern Karnataka and the airport in Bengaluru wore a deserted look.

Farmers and pro-Kannada organisations staged protests outside the airport as well.

Advertisment

A group from pro-Kannada organisations gathered near the arrival gate of Kempegowda International Airport here to register their protest over the Cauvery water dispute.

They started raising slogans following which they were taken into preventive detention by the Bengaluru Police. "We have taken 12 people into preventive detention. They had gathered at the airport premises to register their protest over the Cauvery water dispute. They were detained and taken into preventive detention," a senior police officer said.

Similarly, agitation took place at bus stations where the activists staged demonstrations and raised slogans holding banners, posters and placards.

The agitators blocked many roads in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar leading to a chaotic situation.