Karnataka BC commission begins preparations for socio-educational survey

Bengaluru, Aug 22 (PTI) The Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission (KSBCC) on Friday said preparations for socio-educational survey have begun and it is expected to be finished within 90 days.

“The actual conduct of the survey involves house listing and mapping operations in the first stage. That enables comprehensive counting, numbering of houses in serial order and mapping of all the households across the state that facilitates the enumerators to systematically and scientifically carry out the survey in the second stage,’ said Madhusudan R Naik, Chairman of KSBCC in a statement.

Since all the residential households have been connected by electricity, if the households are identified with RR Meter numbers, no houses will be left outside the purview of the proposed survey, he added.

The survey work is targeted to be carried out during the Dasara school holidays, between September 22 and October 7.

Naik said departments of E-Governance and Energy have developed an app for the survey.

He said the meter readers of ESCOMS, apart from reading and billing the domestic electricity connections of the consumers, would 'geo tag' the households that are going to be covered in the social-educational survey.

“The house listing data captured by the meter readers get uploaded on the servers of the EDCS (Electronic Delivery of citizen services) and then mapped for house listing, and survey purpose, after validating the same with reference to secondary data,” added Naik.

The app, he added, will capture ‘location’ of the household and allocate a unique number to each of the households, including apartments / clusters of dwellings.

“Meter readers will then paste labels on the door of each household identified for the survey,” said Naik. PTI JR ROH