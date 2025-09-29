Karnataka BC Commission slams BJP leaders for 'discouraging' participation in caste survey

Bengaluru, Sep 29 (PTI) The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes on Monday criticised opposition BJP leaders for "discouraging" public participation in the ongoing social and educational survey, popularly known as the caste survey.

The survey, launched on September 22, will continue until October 7.

Commission Chairperson Madhusudan Naik said dissuading people from participating is "not in the larger public interest".

"In our view, certain people’s representatives have made public statements, reported in newspapers and other media, stating they will not participate in the survey and urging the public to follow suit," Naik said in a statement.

"Such statements, purportedly referring to the Hon’ble Court’s order, are against the spirit of that order," he added.

Naik explained that the survey aims "to collect information on the social and educational conditions of all families in the State, for formulating schemes and implementing developmental programmes for their welfare and advancement in accordance with statutory provisions." "However, the public statements referred to above amount to dissuading people from taking part in the survey, which is undertaken for the public good. Since citizens are voluntarily participating, and there is no compulsion, such statements are not in the larger public interest," Naik added.

He appealed to political leaders to avoid such remarks "lest a wrong message is conveyed to the public".

Naik also clarified that participation "is voluntary and citizens are not obliged to disclose any information." The Karnataka High Court had directed that if a person declines to participate, enumerators should not "persuade or pressurise them." Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban District Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha appealed to residents not to "fall for rumours" about the survey.

"The social and educational survey is being conducted effectively throughout Bengaluru Urban District. However, some residents hesitate to register their information due to rumours that their ration cards will be cancelled," he said in a statement.

"No ration cards will be cancelled during the survey. The collected data will be instrumental in formulating schemes to address social, educational, and economic inequalities across the state," he added.

Jagadeesha urged people to participate in the survey "without inhibition or fear".

On Sunday, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi expressed apprehension that Karnataka’s caste survey data "could be sold", questioning the intentions behind the exercise.

He alleged that "many unwanted details" are being collected, including income, income tax paid, widows at home, caste discrimination faced, and membership in social organisations.

Joshi said neither he nor his family would provide information to enumerators.

The BJP has opposed the caste survey, calling it "divisive" and objecting to the inclusion of categories such as ‘Vokkaliga Christians’, ‘Lingayat Christians’, ‘Vishwa Brahmin Christians’, ‘Nekara Christians’ and ‘Madivala Christians’. Following opposition from both the BJP and some Congress leaders, these categories were dropped from the survey. PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK ROH