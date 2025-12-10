Karnataka Bill on hate speech aimed to target oppn, claims BJP

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 10 (PTI) The BJP in Karnataka on Wednesday termed a bill moved by the Congress government to curb hate speech as an attempt to target the opposition.

Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday tabled the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill in the Assembly during its winter session here. The bill aims to curb hate speech, proposing a jail term of up to 10 years and fine, amid opposition from the BJP.

The bill was cleared by the cabinet on December 4.

According to the bill, any expression, which is made, published or circulated in words, either spoken or written or by signs or by visible representations or through electronic communication or otherwise, in public view, with an intention to cause injury, disharmony or feelings of enmity or hatred or ill-will against person alive or dead, class or group of persons or community, to meet any prejudicial interest is hate speech.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka said that this bill is nothing but an "obsession" of the ruling party. This is aimed at snatching freedom of expression, especially of the political opponents.

The LoP in the legislative council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy echoed a similar sentiment.

"This is mainly to target the opposition. We have examples that when we lodge a complaint, neither FIR is registered nor arrests made but when we post something on social media, we are arrested without even a formal complaint," Narayanaswamy charged.

The BJP leader said the party will give a befitting reply.