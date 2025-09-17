Karnataka BJP accuses Cong of running 'Vote Chori Mafia' after MLA's election set aside

Bengaluru, Sep 17 (PTI) After the Karnataka High Court set aside the election of a Congress MLA, BJP leader R Ashoka on Wednesday accused the ruling party in the state of running a "Vote Chori Mafia".

The attack came a day after the court nullified the election of Congress legislator K Y Nanjegowda from Malur constituency in the May 2023 Assembly election, on the petition filed by K S Manjunath Gowda, the defeated BJP candidate.

The bench has directed the Election Commission to recount the votes within four weeks and declare the result afresh. However, after the request on behalf of Nanjegowda, the court decided to put the order on hold for 30 days, to enable him to appeal before the Supreme Court.

"Congress = Vote Chori Mafia. From Ballari to Malur, one pattern never changes - Rig the booth, steal the vote, murder democracy," Ashoka, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly said in a post on 'X'.

"RahulGandhi does drama about Save Democracy… while CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar run the Vote Chori Mafia in Karnataka. The High Court has now nailed their Malur MLA’s stolen victory. Congress’ mask of morality is in tatters. Karnataka will soon show this Mafia the door!" he added.

The Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi have levelled allegations of "vote theft", targeting the Election Commission of India and the BJP.

Amid the controversy over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, Gandhi had alleged that elections are being "stolen" in India. He claimed that his party has figured out the modus operandi of "vote theft" by studying a Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka. PTI KSU ROH