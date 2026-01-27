Karnataka: BJP alleges multi-crore excise scam, demands Timmapur’s resignation

Bengaluru, Jan 27 (PTI) The opposition BJP on Tuesday continued to press the Congress government in Karnataka both inside and outside the state Legislative Assembly, demanding the resignation of Excise Minister R B Timmapur over an alleged multi-crore scam in his department.

As the House met for the day, BJP members trooped into the well of the Assembly, reiterating their demand.

The opposition had first raised the issue on Friday, alleging a multi-crore scam in the excise department and demanding Timmapur’s resignation. Their protest from the well led to multiple adjournments.

BJP leaders claimed that bribes collected through liquor licensing were being diverted to fund election expenses in poll-bound states like Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. They also alleged that liquor licences were "being auctioned in violation of prescribed norms." Timmapur, however, rejected the allegations, terming them "an attempt to defame him and tarnish the government’s image." Raising the issue earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said there were videos and audio recordings relating to corruption in the excise department.

"People are asking whether the share goes to the minister or the chief minister. The Wine Merchants’ Association is planning to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, as well as the president and the prime minister. The pride of the state is being put to shame," he claimed.

He questioned why the chief minister (Siddaramaiah) had not sought the minister’s resignation and demanded that the opposition be allowed to discuss the matter under an adjournment motion.

BJP members also shouted slogans against the government, calling it "corrupt".

Speaker U T Khader said he had heard the opposition’s preliminary submission but noted that the issue could not be taken up under an adjournment motion.

He assured members that they would be allowed to raise the matter under another rule after Congress MLAs A S Ponnanna and Pradeep Eshwar complete the discussion on the governor’s address.

"Once that procedure is over, I will certainly allow you to raise the issue," he said.

Following repeated assurances from the Chair, BJP members withdrew their protest from the well and allowed Assembly business to proceed, on the condition that they would be allowed to raise the matter soon.

Responding to reporters outside the Assembly, Timmapur said, "There is no evidence, nothing. The opposition is unnecessarily trying to defame me and bring a bad name to the government. If they have evidence, let them show it." Backing Timmapur, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the allegations were "politically motivated." "These (allegations) are bogus. What they are claiming is politically motivated. They are trying to defame a Dalit minister," he said.

The demand for Timmapur’s resignation was among several issues on which the BJP and JD(S) earlier held a protest in front of the Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha. PTI KSU SSK