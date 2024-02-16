Karnataka: BJP and JD(S) slam Siddaramaiah for 'regressive' budget

Bengaluru: The opposition BJP and its ally JD(S) on Friday walked out of the Karnataka Assembly and staged a demonstration near the Mahatma Gandhi statue against the 'anti-farmer' and 'anti-women' budget of the Congress government.

They raised slogans outside the Assembly Hall against the budget saying that it shows the state's coffers are empty.

They also sang a song in chorus saying, "Enilla, Enilla, Siddaramaiahana budgetinalli Enilla." (There is nothing in Siddaramaiah’s budget).

Speaking to reporters, the BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said the budget tabled by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds the Finance portfolio, is anti-farmer. It has nothing for the development of the state and that it will take the state 20 years back, he added.

"If I have to say something in one sentence then, Siddaramaiah has wasted his time to escape from his responsibility and to cover up his failures. He has ruined the sanctity of the budget," Vijayendra said.

The BJP state chief alleged that the budget has not given a single rupee to North Karnataka.

Stating that the farmers were in distress due to acute drought in the state, Vijayendra said, "They (farmers) were expecting some relief from the budget but it did not happen. It will not help women as well." Pointing to the failures, the Shikaripura MLA said Siddaramaiah had spoken about weavers in the party manifesto but he did not even mention them in his budget, let alone announcing any project for them.

The Congress had promised to increase the monthly pay of Anganwadi workers and assistants in the manifesto, which was also not mentioned in the budget, he charged.

"This budget has disappointed everyone including the SC/ST communities. It will not complement the development of the state. Despite such a severe drought, the Chief Minister did not announce any loan waiver. It will not be wrong to call it a black day as it did not benefit any section of the society," Vijayendra said.

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy who also accompanied the BJP legislators, said, "Siddaramaiah has laid the foundation for the 'Vinashakaala' (destructive time) of Karnataka through this budget. He has vented his anger against the seven crore people (of the state)." Opposition Leader in the Assembly R Ashoka said Karnataka will become "bankrupt like Pakistan" with this budget.

However, former minister and BJP MLA S T Somashekar, who is cozying up with the Congress leaders, hailed the budget for its provisions for Bengaluru.