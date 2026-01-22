Karnataka BJP backs Guv's address deviation, accuses Cong govt of 'misusing' assembly

Bengaluru, Jan 22 (PTI) BJP State President B Y Vijayendra on Thursday strongly defended Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot over his decision to deviate from the government prepared speech during his address to the joint legislative session here, and accused the ruling Congress of "misusing" the floor of the House to foster public resentment against the Centre.

He also demanded that CM Siddaramaiah take action against the ruling party MLA, MLCs for "trying to attack the governor".

Leader of Opposition in the legislative assembly, R Ashoka, also came to the defence of Gehlot, alleging that the Congress government turned the special session into a "black day" by showing disrespect to the Governor and insulting the Constitution.

Ashoka further said he has written a letter to Speaker U T Khader calling for disciplinary action against those members of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council who engaged in misconduct during the Governor's exit.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra said, "What his excellency governor has done today is right. He has taken the right decision. He has done his duty whereas the ruling Congress government insulting governor is not correct. Ruling party MLA, MLCs trying to attack his excellency is totally unconstitutional. So, I demand chief minister Siddaramaiah that tender an apology for the attitude of ruling MLA and MLCs... he should also take strict action.

"The Speaker should also look into the matter and take action against those MLA and MLCs who are trying to stop and attack governor." Earlier, Gehlot concluded his customary address to the joint session of the state legislature here after reading just two lines.

After delivering the brief address, the Governor walked out of the Assembly, amid protests by Congress members and attempts to gherao him.

Accusing the Congress government of "trying to misuse" the assembly, the BJP chief sought to know why such a situation arose in Karnataka today.

"When the Congress government is trying to misuse the assembly, they are trying to antagonise people against the central government is not correct. What is the reason?" he asked.

Vijayendra highlighted the various changes brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the NDA government and reflected how MGNREGA was replaced by VB-G RAM G, saying the PM's vision is to ensure the dream of Mahatma Gandhi ji -- Ram Raj and Gram Raj.

Responding to a query on the Congress dispensation exploring the option of approaching the Supreme Court against the Governor's attitude, the BJP state president said, "... it is up to them, but Siddaramaiah is acting as if he is the chief minister of the Congress party." "Let me remind Siddaramaiah that he is the chief minister of Karnataka state and not the Congress party. He should not lower the dignity of the gubernatorial post. He should also not lower the dignity of the house. It is his responsibility," he added.

Reacting to the governor's decision to read his own speech, Vijayendra said they cannot expect the governor to act like a puppet and follow their directions.

Asked about allegations that the Governor was acting as a "political tool of the BJP", Vijayendra said if at all the governor intended to act as such, he could have simply skipped the session today.

"With due respect to the constitution provision, the governor his excellency came here and addressed the assembly and had discharged his duty. What else do they expect?" he asked.

Regarding the Congress' decision to protest against the governor's attitude, Vijayendra said that congress was left with no other choice.

"Till today people are cursing this Congress government as we have been discussing since last two years, where is development ? People are upset with this government... to cover up its failures, it is trying to blame central government. They (state government) trying to blame his excellency is not correct. BJP will face it politically. We will also hit the streets," he added.

Speaking to reporters after the house session, Ashoka said that the Congress government has made the session day a black day.

"The Governor acts as a bridge between the state and central governments. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot presented the speech symbolically and left after thanking. Previously, Hansraj Bhardwaj had done the same. There is nothing wrong with this," he said.

Citing the 27th clause on page 13 of the House rules book, Ashoka highlighted about the procedures to be followed during the Governor's speech.

"It states that no member should interrupt while he is speaking. If done so, it should be considered a serious violation. Therefore, Speaker U T Khader should punish the errant members and expel them from the House. The Governor has maintained his dignity and has never shown disrespect to the House. Previously, he has signed all bills. The Congress government is trying to turn Raj Bhavan into a party office," he alleged. PTI AMP ROH