Karnataka BJP chief accuses Cong govt of corruption, demands CM and Deputy CM's resignation

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (PTI) Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday accused the Congress government in the state of rampant corruption and failing in managing drought and the power crisis, and demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's resignation. Alleging that crores of rupees recovered from contractors' during the recent I-T department searches, as commission money collected at the behest of the ruling Congress in Karnataka to fund the party for elections in five states, he urged an Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

"Rates are being fixed for transfers at the Chief Minister's office itself. The corruption that began in transfers of officials is now being heard in the release of money for contractors. It is clear that money was released to BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) contractors after taking commission from them. It is the same -- about Rs 100 crore money -- that was recovered during the recent I-T raids," Kateel said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "After bribery in transfers and clearing bills to contractors, this shameless government has even asked for bribery from artistes to perform in Mysuru Dasara festivities." Stating that such a thing had never happened in the state, the BJP president alleged that the Congress government is indulging in corruption "without limits" in Karnataka, to fund the party for elections in five states.

"The BJP urges that the case should be handed over to the ED and CBI, and the chief minister and deputy chief minister should resign taking the moral responsibility," he added.

During the last four-five months of Congress rule in the state, 251 farmers have died by suicide. The government has failed in handling the power crisis and to manage the drought situation, leaving farmers in a distress situation, he said.

The Congress government has also failed in implementing the five guarantees completely, he claimed, stating that the people are cursing this government.

The BJP state chief also claimed that infighting within the ruling Congress is coming out in the open, and said the legislators are unhappy and the party is ridden with factionalism. PTI KSU KSU KH