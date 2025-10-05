Karnataka BJP chief predicts political changes in state after Bihar polls

Mysuru, Oct 5 (PTI) Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Sunday predicted a lot of political changes in the state after the Bihar polls, citing voices within the ruling Congress about chief minister change later this year.

Indicating about a power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, he claimed that there is confusion within the Congress party, and legislators are openly making open statements about leadership change.

"Siddaramaiah seems to be in some hurry. If you have observed his show of strength in Mysuru two months ago... the chief minister is showcasing his strength. The ruling Congress legislators and ministers are openly speaking about the October and November revolution (in state politics), not the BJP," Vijayendra said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he pointed out that AICC general secretary K C Venugopal has asked his partymen not to discuss leadership change and has said that the party high command will decide on the matter, whatever it is.

"So no one in Congress leadership is saying that there will be no leadership change. It means that there will be a lot of political changes in the state after the Bihar polls. It is clear that there will be chaos in the state (politically)," he said, adding that there is confusion within the ruling party.

Congress MLA from Kunigal H D Ranganath and former Mandya MP L R Shivarame Gowda last week had renewed the debate about the chief minister change by claiming that Shivakumar will become the next CM of the state. Gowda also said that it will happen in November.

Siddaramaiah, however, has once again asserted that he will complete a full five years term, by stating that he has been CM for 2.5 years in his second term, and will remain in the post for the remaining 2.5 years.

Questioned as to what his party's role will be in case of political changes, Vijayendra said, let's see when the situation arises. The BJP is and will function as a responsible opposition party.

"Our strength has been reduced from 66 seats to 63 seats. We are in the opposition. We are functioning as a responsible opposition. We have to discuss the issues faced by the state," he said, accusing the Congress of being "zero development", "anti poor and anti farmer." There has been speculation within the state's political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, for some time now about the chief minister change later this year, citing power-sharing agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post after the declaration of Assembly election results in May 2023, and the Congress had managed to convince the latter and made him the Deputy CM.

There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational chief minister formula," according to which Shivakumar will become CM after two-and-half years, but they have not been officially confirmed by the party.

Highlighting the destructions caused by rain and floods in various parts of the state, especially north Karnataka region, pushing the farmers into distress as crops have been destroyed, and many people have lost their houses, the BJP chief accused the government and ministers of not showing interest in addressing the concerns of those affected.

He urged the government to respond to concerns of the farmers, instead of merely making statements. PTI KSU KH