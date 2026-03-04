Karnataka BJP chief urges state govt to fill vacancies by considering internal reservation

Bengaluru, Mar 4 (PTI) Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday urged the Congress government to fill vacancies by considering internal reservation among SCs, and create employment opportunities for youth.

Stating that the government should not cite court-related technicalities as an excuse, he warned that the BJP would launch an intense agitation otherwise.

The state government decided to conduct recruitment for 56,432 vacant jobs based on the reservation order in force before December 28, 2022 (15 per cent for SCs and 3 per cent for STs), due to the stay on the enhanced quota and internal reservation, while continuing to pursue its case in court.

The previous BJP government had increased the reservation quota for SCs from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and for Scheduled Tribes from 3 per cent to 7 per cent, raising the state's total reservation to 56 per cent, exceeding the Supreme Court-mandated 50 per cent ceiling. While this is still in court, the Congress government decided to provide internal reservation within the 17 per cent quota for SCs based on the 6:6:5 formula.

Noting that the reservation percentage increased from 50 per cent to 56 per cent, Vijayendra said, "Whether you fill over 50,000 vacant posts or 1 lakh posts is up to you. Our demand is to fill all vacant posts." "The earlier BJP government increased internal reservation to 56 per cent to ensure justice to all communities. Based on that, these vacancies must be filled by considering internal reservation for oppressed and marginalised communities," he told reporters here.

Accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of repeatedly doing "injustice" to these communities, the BJP chief told the CM, "If you have even a little concern for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, do not cite court-related excuses--provide employment and deliver justice." He urged the government to ensure justice for youth from backward classes, SC/ST communities, and all sections of society.

Criticising the Congress government, Vijayendra said it pretends to care while simultaneously harming the very people it claims to support. He called it an "unpardonable offense." He also claimed that the state government's move to proceed with recruitment under the old reservation structure is "akin to setting the state on fire." "You (Siddaramaiah) don't know how long you will continue as the chief minister. But do not test the patience of the very AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes, and Dalits) communities whose support brought you to power. Do not provoke oppressed and marginalised communities. If vacancies are filled without implementing internal reservation, you will be responsible for any consequences that follow," he warned, urging the CM to take an appropriate decision.

Vijayendra also pointed out that the youth are already protesting on the streets, their age limits are expiring, and their patience has worn thin.

"The chief minister, who holds the responsibility of delivering justice, must act to preserve his dignity," he said.

The BJP president also said that a series of protests will begin in Bengaluru from March 6, when the state legislature's Budget session starts, criticising the government for failing to fulfill its promises.

"Anganwadi and ASHA workers are preparing to protest, assurances given to guest lecturers have not been fulfilled, pushing them to the streets," he said, pointing out that transport corporations' employees have not been paid their PF and gratuity dues, forcing them to protest.

Noting that the government hospital doctors are also compelled to agitate, Vijayendra further alleged that small contractors have pending dues amounting to Rs 40,000-Rs 45,000 crore for the past 34 months, and that some suicide cases have already occurred.

He also mentioned Bengaluru's garbage crisis and said civic workers are preparing for protests. "The Congress government has completely failed. Law and order has collapsed, and the state is in disorder," he alleged.

Stating that the ruling party Congress MLAs are being sent on foreign tours to pacify them, Vijayendra said, "Even ruling party MLAs are revolting. This is the ground reality." Alleging a complete collapse of governance, he urged the chief minister to stop blaming the central government and instead address issues concerning the state and provide solutions. PTI KSU KH