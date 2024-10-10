Vijayendra predicts fast-paced political developments in Karnataka, change of CM soon

Belagavi: Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Thursday predicted fast-paced political developments in the state in the next few days, including change of Chief Minister over the MUDA 'scam'.

"Lot of political developments are certainly taking place in the state. In the next few days the kind of fast paced political developments will take place, which both you (media) and the people of the state will see," he told reporters here.

Asked about his recent comments regarding change of Chief Minister after Dasara festival, he said: "I have said that fast paced political developments will take place, it includes everything." Vijayendra on Sunday claimed that, according to his information, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is facing a probe in the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) site allotment case, may resign after Dasara.

A few Ministers in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet had recently held closed-door meetings, fueling speculation about leadership change.

On several leaders in the BJP "not accepting" his leadership and openly making comments against him, Vijayendra said, despite having seniors, the party leadership has given him the "big responsibility" to lead the party in the State.

"Seniors in the party would need some time to understand me, considering them (their opposition to him) as anti-party activities will be wrong. I have been always saying that I will take everyone together, they too need some time, everything will be good in the days ahead," he added.

A section of BJP leaders led by senior legislators Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi had been openly critical of Vijayendra, accusing him of indulging in "adjustment politics" with the ruling Congress, and trying to keep the party in his clutches along with his father and veteran party leader B S Yediyurappa.