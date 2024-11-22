Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra slams Cong govt over Waqf notices to farmers, fund crunch

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Friday launched a blistering attack on the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, accusing it of issuing controversial Waqf land notices to farmers and discontinuing central schemes to fund its poll guarantees.

In an interview to PTI, Vijayendra claimed growing dissent within Congress ranks, with MLAs reportedly frustrated over frozen constituency development funds and the chief minister's leadership style.

"Siddaramaiah consistently blames the Centre to hide his administrative failures. The state's resources are poorly managed," the BJP state chief said, highlighting what he called a "desperate" situation in Karnataka's governance.

He alleged that on one hand the ruling party is unable to fulfil the poll guarantees, while on the other hand the development activities have come to a standstill across all 224 assembly constituencies as legislators are unable to secure grants for local projects, he said.

"Out of 224 assembly constituencies, no MLAs are getting grants for development activities," the son of former chief minister of Karnataka B S Yediyurappa claimed.

The BJP chief particularly criticised recent policy decisions that he claimed hurt the poor, including hikes in milk prices, fuel costs, stamp duty, and a 20 percent increase in government hospital charges. "All these decisions of the Siddaramaiah government are affecting both the poor and farmers," he stated.

The comments by Vijayendra came even as BJP intensified its protests against notices issued to farmers under the Waqf law.

"We are holding dharnas across the state. Our senior leaders will tour Karnataka in December first week against this move," he said, adding, "In the name of Waqf, poor farmers should not be cheated and their land should not be taken away." He alleged that Siddaramaiah has directed district commissioners to issue notices to farmers, triggering widespread protests.

On controversy over cancellation of 12 lakh BPL cards in the state, Vijayendra said, "We don't oppose removing illegal beneficiaries, but cancelling cards just because someone has a PAN card is unscientific." Regarding internal party dynamics, he acknowledged some resistance to his leadership but expressed confidence in uniting all factions.

"Few senior leaders might need some more time to accept. At the end of the day, I am confident that I will be successful in taking everybody together in the interest of the party," he said.

The BJP leader also predicted BJP victories in Sandur and Shigoan, while expressing confidence in JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy's win in Channapatna.

The party is currently focused on strengthening its presence in Hyderabad Karnataka and Old Karnataka regions, he added, as part of their strategy to return to power with an absolute majority. PTI LUX LUX DV DV