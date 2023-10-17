Karnataka BJP demands CBI probe into recovery of huge amounts of cash during I-T raids

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP on Tuesday staged a demonstration here demanding a CBI investigation into the recovery of huge amounts of cash in the recent I-T raids in Karnataka and some other states.

The BJP had also held protests in Karnataka on Monday targeting the Congress government linking Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar with alleged corruption in the backdrop of the I-T raids.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes said on Monday that the Income Tax Department has seized Rs 94 crore in cash as well as gold, diamond jewellery worth Rs eight crore and 30 luxury watches following raids on government contractors and real estate developers in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

In Karnataka, the I-T sleuths seized about Rs 42 crore in cash from a contractor and his son, sources in the department said.

"We are seeing that the Congress is working with a single agenda to loot, collect money and send it to other poll-bound states," alleged former Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, who led the party leaders at the demonstration at the Freedom Park here.

The party leaders raised slogans against the Congress government, Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and the party's central leadership.

Speaking to reporters, Sadananda Gowda alleged that "the loot that is happening in Karnataka has never happened anywhere in the country".

He said Congress had initially said it will not release funds to the contractors for pending bills, only to build pressure on them to pay (bribes) them.

"Karnataka is like an ATM for the assembly elections in five states. An investigation by the I-T will not suffice. Those unseen hands behind it should also be brought to the fore. A CBI probe must be ordered to expose those who are behind the loot,” Gowda said.