Karnataka BJP forms fact-finding teams following murders of Jain monk, 'Yuva Brigade' member

Bengaluru, Jul 10 (PTI) Condemning the "serial killings" in Karnataka, the opposition BJP on Monday constituted two fact-finding teams to look into the the alleged murder of a Jain monk and a 'Yuva Brigade' member in Belagavi and Mysuru districts respectively. Two teams -- one led by BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel consisting of 11 members, and the other with 10 members helmed by National General Secretary C T Ravi -- will be visiting Belagavi and Mysuru respectively tomorrow, a statement by the party's state General Secretary Ashwath Narayan said.

BJP legislators, MPs and officers are members of both the teams.

A 'Yuva Brigade' member was allegedly stabbed to death at T Narasipura in Mysuru district on Sunday following a clash between two groups of youths during 'Hanuman Jayanti' celebrations.

Besides, Jain monk Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj from Nand Parvat Ashram at Hirekodi village in Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi was allegedly murdered and his body dumped in a borewell pit at Khatakbhavi village in Raibag taluk last week.

Both incidents were raised by opposition BJP in the Legislative Assembly today, and targeted the ruling Congress government on the law and order situation in the state. PTI KSU HDA