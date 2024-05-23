Karnataka BJP issues notice to Ex-MLA Raghupati Bhat for contesting MLC polls as independent

Bengaluru, May 23 (PTI) The BJP in Karnataka on Thursday issued a notice to former MLA Raghupati Bhat, who is contesting the upcoming MLC elections on June 3, as an independent candidate from the South-West Graduates' constituency.

Citing his decision to contest the election against BJP's official candidate, in violation of party discipline, the disciplinary committee President Lingaraj Patil issued a notice to Bhat asking him to provide clarification before the committee within two days.

The rebel leader was expecting an MLC ticket for the Karnataka South West Graduates' constituency and had lobbied hard for it, but the party decided to field Dhananjaya Sarji.

He had been sulking ever since the BJP denied him a ticket in the 2023 Assembly election and fielded Yashpal Suvarna who won the election. PTI KSU ROH