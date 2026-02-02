Karnataka BJP justifies sending Hate Bill to President's consideration

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Feb 2 (PTI) BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Monday justified Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's decision to send the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill to President Droupadi Murmu for her consideration saying the bill was flawed.

He alleged that the Congress government brought the bill with the sole intention of suppressing the Opposition and curbing democratic voices in the state.

Addressing reporters here, Vijayendra criticised the manner in which the legislation was cleared during the Belagavi winter session of the legislature, alleging that it was rushed through without allowing any discussion.

He also questioned the government's intent behind the law and its impact on free speech and democratic functioning.

Vijayendra who is also Shikaripura MLA, said, "This bill is dangerous to the democratic system. In Tarikere, our Hindu activist Vikas Puttur had not even begun his speech; police officials went there and served him a notice, threatening to arrest him if he spoke." The bill, passed by both the Houses of Karnataka legislature in December 2025 during the winter session in Belagavi, seeks at least seven years jail term and a maximum penalty of Rs one lakh amid strong protest by the Opposition BJP.

According to the bill, any expression which is made, published or circulated in words, either spoken or written or by signs or by visible representations or through electronic communication or otherwise, in public view, with an intention to cause injury, disharmony or feelings of enmity or hatred or ill-will against person alive or dead, class or group of persons or community, to meet any prejudicial interest, is hate speech.

Gehlot has sent the bill to the President for her consideration.

Responding to a question on Gehlot not giving assent to the bill, Vijayendra said, "The legislation itself was flawed and aimed at silencing the Opposition." He cited several instances to underline what he called the selective application of the law.

"In Dakshina Kannada, Bajrang Dal activist Sharan Pumpwell has been restrained from crossing the district limits. In Bengaluru, Punit Kerehalli, who honestly identified illegal Bangladeshis and did the job that the police should have done, was arrested," he alleged.

Vijayendra further claimed that earlier, those involved in illegal cattle trafficking were booked under existing laws, vehicles used for the crime were seized and offenders were jailed.

"The Siddaramaiah government even attempted to bring a bill to grant station bail to such arrested persons," he charged.

He accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of pursuing a divisive agenda.

"Earlier, Siddaramaiah attempted to divide society by raising the issue of separate Veerashaiva-Lingayat identity. Now, to cover up his failures, he is trying to pitch the state against the Centre and project himself as a leader of South India," he said.

He warned that such a mindset was harmful on multiple fronts.

"This kind of divisive mentality is not good even from Siddaramaiah's point of view; it is not good for our state and not good for the development of this country," Vijayendra said in response to another question.

Referring to the Congress government's protest in Delhi under the slogan "Our tax, our right," the BJP state chief questioned its fiscal management.

He alleged that the government had failed to mobilise funds for its guarantee schemes and had instead increased the excise revenue target to Rs 40,000 crore.

Rejecting the charge that the Centre had been unfair to Karnataka, Vijayendra said any minor differences should have been resolved through dialogue rather than protests.

He pointed out that Bengaluru contributed the highest tax revenue in the state and questioned the implications if such funds were used only for the capital, asking what would then be the fate of districts like Raichur, Koppal, Belagavi and Shivamogga.

He added that as a former Finance Minister, Siddaramaiah, should have focused on balanced development.

"When the Prime Minister and the Union Finance Minister are dealing with global challenges and steering the country on the path of development, Karnataka and Maharashtra do contribute more taxes, but that does not mean injustice is done to Karnataka. Karnataka has also been given its due," the BJP leader asserted.

Vijayendra alleged that the Congress government, burdened by a financial crunch, had failed to properly implement its guarantee schemes and had landed itself in the present situation due to fiscal mismanagement. PTI GMS KH