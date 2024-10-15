Karnataka BJP leaders to meet President Murmu, seek dismissal of Siddaramaiah govt

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Oct 15 (PTI) Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday said his party leaders would soon meet President Droupadi Murmu and request her to dismiss the "corrupt and anti-Hindu" Siddaramaiah-led government in the State.

He also said his party would stage a 'massive protest' in Hubballi on October 25 against the Congress government's decision to withdraw cases against the rioters who vandalised police vehicles and injured many policemen in the north Karnataka town two years ago.

"We will meet the President in the coming days and request her to dismiss this anti-Hindu and corrupt government and the Chief Minister," Vijayendra told reporters.

In this context, he referred to the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation and Mysuru Urban Development Authority 'scams'.

He alleged that while the state government has decided to withdraw cases against "the anti-social elements" who were involved in the 'Hubballi episode', it is not willing to drop cases against the "Hindu workers." The government on October 10 decided to withdraw criminal cases registered against a mob which had attacked policemen with stones on April 16, 2022 in Hubballi. PTI GMS RS RS