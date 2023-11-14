Karnataka BJP legislative party meeting on Nov 17, says state prez Vijayendra

Kolar (Karnataka), Nov 14 (PTI) The newly appointed Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday said the BJP legislative party meeting will take place on November 17.

He told reporters here that Central observers will also attend the event.

The BJP has yet to name the leader of the legislature party, who would also serve as the Leader of Opposition in the assembly.

The next assembly session is slated to begin at the "Suvarna Vidhana Soudha'' in the district headquarters town of Belagavi for 10 days from December 4.

"The BJP legislative party meeting has been fixed for November 17 at 6 pm. All the legislators will take part. Central observers will also come," said Vijayendra, who was here to pay his obeisance at Kurudumalai Ganapati temple.

To a question on the BJP-JD(S) alliance, he said when senior leaders in the party have decided to induct the H D Deve Gowda-led party into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), it is everyone’s duty to work with unity. PTI GMS RS GMS KH