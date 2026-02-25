Yadgir (PTI): A case has been registered against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for allegedly delivering a hate speech during a Shivaji Jayanti celebration in this district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Gurumathkal town of this district, where the MLA attended an event as the chief guest following a grand procession on February 21 on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti, they said.

According to the FIR, Yatnal allegedly made several controversial remarks during his address. He quoted a Hindi poem targeting a particular community and made statements concerning Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

He also referred to “love jihad” while allegedly targeting a particular community, and made derogatory remarks on certain historical figures.

Police said the speech triggered backlash across the news and social media platforms, with many accusing the leader of inciting communal disharmony.

Following a preliminary enquiry, including examination of the video recording of the speech and preparation of its transcript, legal opinion was sought from the district police office.

Based on the opinion received, a case was registered on February 23 under Sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 302 (uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The case has been registered against the MLA at Gurumathkal Police Station, and investigation is underway, police added.