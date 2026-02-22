Karnataka BJP MLA caught taking Rs 5 lakh bribe remanded to judicial custody

Bengaluru, Feb 22 (PTI) BJP MLA Dr Chandru Lamani, caught allegedly accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe from a contractor, has been remanded to judicial custody until March 3.

The Shirahatti MLA, a doctor, was brought from Gadag to Bengaluru on Saturday night and produced before a Special Court for Public Representatives, sources said.

The court remanded him to custody until March 3.

The MLA was caught in a Lokayukta trap following a complaint by Vijay Pujar, a Class-1 contractor from Chinchali in Gadag district.

Lokayukta officials said the alleged bribe was linked to Minor Irrigation Department works, including the construction of retaining walls along a road. The accused had demanded Rs 11 lakh from the complainant to execute the project, and Rs 5 lakh was accepted during the trap.

Along with Lamani, his personal assistants, Manjunath Valmiki and Guru Naik, were also arrested in connection with the case. PTI GMS SSK