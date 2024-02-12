Karnataka: BJP MLA demands action against school teacher for 'anti-Hindu' remark

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Feb 12 (PTI) BJP MLA Y Bharat Shetty on Monday demanded action against a school teacher here for allegedly making an "anti-Hindu" remark inside the classroom.

Advertisment

Shetty, who represents the Mangalore City North constituency, took up the issue after parents of a student at a private school here lodged a complaint with the police against the teacher.

"It is not the first time that certain schools are spreading anti-Hindu sentiments," he said in a statement.

The complaint states that a teacher at a private school in the city had made derogatory remarks against the Hindu religion and Gods inside the classroom, thereby presenting Hinduism negatively with the alleged intent of converting students to Christianity.

Advertisment

The parents demanded decisive action against the teacher and the school management.

Schools that banned girls from wearing bangles, spotting bindis on the forehead following Hindu traditions are now spreading hatred against Ram Mandir, the MLA alleged.

Shetty also urged Hindus to reconsider enrolling their children in schools run by "Christian management".

Advertisment

He cited a history of instances where "anti-Hindu sentiments" were purportedly expressed within such institutions.

He said the BJP will stage protests if the school administration fails to take stringent action against the accused teacher.

Meanwhile, DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla, in a statement, lashed out at Shetty, saying the MLA makes an appearance only when he finds a communal hatred agenda.

Taking exception to Shetty’s statement that Hindu students should boycott schools of Christian managements, he asked whether the MLA had ever tried to solve the problems of government schools and colleges in the district during his tenure. PTI MVG MVG SDP KH