Karnataka BJP MLA Muniratna granted bail in rape case

Bengaluru, Oct 15 (PTI) A special court here on Tuesday granted bail to Karnataka BJP MLA Muniratna, who is in judicial custody, in connection with a rape case.

A case was registered after a woman lodged a complaint at Kaggalipur police station in Ramanagara, alleging that Muniratna, who represents the Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency, raped her at various locations.

Before these accusations surfaced, Muniratna had already been arrested in a separate case involving caste abuse and death threats made to a contractor. After securing bail in that case, the rape allegations emerged, leading to his re-arrest.

In response to the woman's allegations, the state government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate.

The MLA was taken into custody for questioning and later transferred to jail.