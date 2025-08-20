Karnataka: BJP MLAs allege 'police trouble' during Hindu festivals in coastal districts

Bengaluru, Aug 20 (PTI) BJP MLAs, particularly from the coastal districts, on Wednesday alleged in the Karnataka Assembly that police were causing “trouble” during Hindu festivals and traditional events by citing violations of rules relating to sound systems and timings. They urged the government to issue directions to officials to prevent such "disruptions" ahead of Ganeshotsava and Navaratri celebrations.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, BJP MLA Vedavyas Kamath said Dakshina Kannada has several religious sites where traditional events such as Yakshagana, Kola, Nemotsava and Rathotsavas are held, along with Krishna Janmashtami, Ganeshotsava and Navaratri.

He claimed that during the recent Janmashtami, police seized sound systems at multiple locations, citing noise levels above 40–50 decibels, and filed cases against both organisers and equipment owners.

According to police, no religious events can be held after 10 pm, citing government and court orders. The MLA alleged that when the BJP government was in power, such restrictions were not enforced despite court orders, but after the Congress government came to power, "issues have arisen over holding Hindu religious events." "Ganesh festivals and Navaratri are coming up, and it is the government’s duty to ensure no trouble is caused in organising them. Or else the government and the Congress party will be held responsible," Kamath said.

The remarks prompted objections from Ministers N Cheluvarayaswamy and Shivananda Patil, supported by ruling party members, leading to noisy scenes. Speaker U T Khader intervened, saying, "There is tradition on one side and law on the other. Most religious events, irrespective of caste or religion, are held at night in Dakshina Kannada. We must think and try to find a solution." Leader of Opposition R Ashoka noted that events such as Kola, Urs at dargahs, and Christmas celebrations are also held at night in coastal districts. "During Ganeshotsava, idols are installed in streets across the state, and the government should ensure that no problems are caused," he said.

BJP MLA Bharath Shetty claimed that police restrictions were causing “mental stress” to public representatives. "Police are directing that processions and activities be completed before 11.30 pm, which is impossible. Installing CCTV cameras everywhere is difficult, yet sound systems are being seized for allegedly exceeding decibel limits, without proper checks," he said.

Senior BJP MLA Sunil Kumar flagged an Education Department circular barring other activities in government schools. "In all our villages, Ganesh idols are installed in schools during Ganesh Chaturthi. Now, Block Education Officers are denying permission, citing the circular. The government should relax the rule and permit Ganeshotsava," he demanded.

Congress MLA Narendra Swamy countered that BJP MLAs had earlier demanded restrictions on the use of sound systems for Azaan. "Discussing the illegal use of sound systems itself is wrong. Such issues should not be entertained," he claimed.

The remark triggered heated exchanges, with BJP MLA C N Ashwath Narayan retorting, "We are ready to follow the law on sound systems. But is the government ready to stop sound systems during Azaan? If so, we will fully support it." Responding on behalf of the government, Minister Cheluvarayaswamy said that election campaigns, public meetings, events, and the use of sound systems are not allowed after 10 pm.

“Despite this, in some taluks, traditional events are being allowed locally. If such events cause law and order issues, police will act,” he added.

The minister further said that after consulting Home Minister G Parameshwara and Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, the government will ensure that events proceed smoothly without affecting either tradition or the law. PTI KSU SSK