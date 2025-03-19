Karnataka BJP petitions Guv against Greater Bengaluru Bill, seeks his intervention

Bengaluru, Mar 19 (PTI) A delegation of BJP leaders on Wednesday met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and expressed concern regarding the "Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill", which proposes up to seven municipal corporations in the city.

Terming the proposed legislation as "unconstitutional", they sought the Governor's intervention to protect the democratic structure of urban governance, preserve Bengaluru's cultural identity, and ensure efficient city administration.

The Bill passed by both Houses of the state legislature recently, proposes restructuring the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) by splitting it into a maximum of seven city corporations in the Greater Bengaluru Area.

It also provides for a constitution of a Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) for coordination and supervision, and 30 months terms for the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor.

The GBA would be headed by the chief minister as the ex-officio chairperson, while the minister in charge of development of Bengaluru would be the ex-officio vice-chairperson.

With the passage of the bill in both Houses of the legislature, it will now come before the Governor for his assent, to become an Act.

Stating that the proposed legislation has "unconstitutional and detrimental" implications, the BJP leaders led by Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka in the memorandum requested the Governor to conduct a constitutional review of the Greater Bengaluru Authority Bill and its compliance with the 74th Amendment of the Constitution.

It also requested him to recommend amendments to ensure that elected representatives retain voting rights and that the governance model remains truly decentralised.

Further requesting the government to stop the creation of redundant corporations and committees, which will burden taxpayers and hinder Bengaluru's growth, the BJP appealed to the Governor to ensure that governance reforms do not undermine Kannadiga identity, traditions, and linguistic representation, and also to prevent financial centralization under the Greater Bengaluru Authority ensuring fair and transparent distribution of funds for the city's development.

"Your Excellency's intervention in this matter is crucial to protecting the democratic structure of urban governance, preserving Bengaluru's cultural identity, and ensuring efficient city administration," the memorandum said.

Noting that this legislation seeks to create seven municipal corporations under a single governing body, the Greater Bengaluru Authority, fundamentally altering the existing governance structure of Bengaluru, the BJP said the proposed legislation is in violation of the 74th Constitutional Amendment, which is about devolving power to local bodies.

It also disempowers the state election commission, usurps the role of Metropolitan planning Committee (MPC), puts burden on governance and financial mismanagement, weakens citizen participation, threatens Bengaluru's culture and demography, the opposition said.

Stating that creation of multiple corporations under the new governance structure will have long-term adverse effects on Bengaluru's cultural and demographic fabric, the BJP said Bengaluru already faces challenges due to rapid migration, impacting the linguistic and cultural identity of Kannadigas.

"The division into smaller corporations will further marginalize Kannadigas, especially in areas where they are already in a numerical minority." The restructuring of governance will lead to uncontrolled urbanisation, potentially eroding Bengaluru's cultural traditions and historic identity, it said.

Dividing large municipal corporations into multiple bodies has already failed in cities like Delhi and Kolkata, where governance inefficiencies forced a return to a single entity despite clear evidence of failure, it pointed out and said, "the Karnataka government is adopting this flawed model, which will hinder Bengaluru's progress and create administrative chaos." Speaking to reporters outside Raj Bhavan, Ashoka said, "We met the Governor and requested him that Bengaluru should not be divided, as Bengaluru has a brand. It (bill) is also against the 74th Amendment of the Constitution. We have brought all these things to the notice of the Governor and he too has patiently heard us." He said the meeting with the Governor was opposing the Congress government's "malintention" to divide Bengaluru.