Karnataka BJP rift: Basanagouda Patil Yatnal-led delegation to meet party high command in Delhi

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Feb 3 (PTI) Senior BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Monday said he, along with other "loyal" party leaders would travel to New Delhi on February 4 to present their grievances to the BJP high command regarding state unit chief B Y Vijayendra and his father, veteran leader B S Yediyurappa.

The Bijapur city MLA dubbed Vijayendra and his family as "corrupt" and accused them of engaging in "adjustment politics" with the ruling Congress, as he also called on the BJP to end nepotism.

"We are going to Delhi tomorrow, to tell (party leadership) about Yediyurappa and his son's deeds. Do you (party) want a corrupt family or honest and loyal party workers? The nepotism in the BJP should end. The leadership should be given into the hands of those who follow hindutva, taking it away from a corrupt family," Yatnal told reporters here.

Yatnal emphasized three key points he planned to raise with the party leadership: "First, keep the corrupt family away; second, avoid dynasty politics in the BJP; and third, the party does not need non-Hindutva leadership." He criticized the state leadership for not taking strong action in response to the killings of Hindu activists in the state.

"No one protected the hindutva, nothing happened in the state other than statements that strict action will be taken, when hindu activists were killed. Because of this non hindutva politics, the BJP has come to such a sorry state here," he said.

Yatnal also noted that the number of loyal party workers joining the group heading to Delhi had increased, with several leaders who were previously neutral now aligning with them. "Those who were neutral and were on both sides have also now joined us -- the loyals, after realising that if Vijayendra continues, BJP's situation will deteriorate." The MLA also charged Vijayendra with indulging in "adjustment politics" with Congress. He mentioned that Vijayendra had not responded when Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D K Shivakumar claimed that Vijayendra became an MLA due to Congress's support.

"They (Congress) have threatened Yediyurappa and his son that if you raise any corruption allegations against the ruling party, we will take up the POCSO case and forgery case against you (Yediyurappa and Vijayendra). We want to ask the BJP high command, do we need such people?" he added.

Vijayendra was appointed as the state BJP president in November 2023. His elevation caused heartburn in the BJP with several senior leaders repeatedly expressing their disgruntlement against his leadership and his style of functioning, and the Shikaripura MLA has been unable to douse the fire.

Several leaders, especially Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi (MLA) have been openly critical of Vijayendra, accusing him of indulging in "adjustment politics" with the ruling Congress. They have also criticised him and his father -- Yediyurappa, for trying to keep the party under their clutches.

Amid a factional rift within the party, Vijayendra earlier on Monday expressed confidence about continuing to helm the state unit. He also hoped for a 'happy ending' in the outcome of the state presidential polls.

Responding to Vijayendra's statement, Yatnal said, "Anyone can claim that he or she will come back (to hold position), even those who would lose their deposits would claim that they will emerge victorious in elections." PTI KSU ROH