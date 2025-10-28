Karnataka BJP says state administration has 'collapsed' amid Congress infighting

Bengaluru, Oct 28 (PTI) Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday alleged that the state administration has "completely collapsed" due to infighting and a power tussle within the ruling Congress.

Highlighting the "failures" of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led dispensation, he accused it of pushing the state towards "economic trouble".

"No development works are happening and MLAs are in distress due to lack of development in their constituencies. In between this there are claims about the November revolution. It is not BJP leaders who are speaking about the November revolution, the ruling Congress legislators and Ministers are speaking about it," Vijayendra told reporters here.

He said instead of addressing farmers' distress, the ruling party is engaging in discussions regarding possible change of Chief Minister.

There have been speculations about leadership change in November, when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term, which is being referred to by some as "November revolution".

Claiming that people of the state have lost faith in this government because of its infigiting and the CM having to repeatedly assert that would complete his term, Vijayendra said, "The legislators in the ruling party have lost trust in the Chief Minister and there is infighting, the administration has completely collapsed." Referring to state Home Minister G Parameshwara's statement that speculations over a leadership change has affected governance, he said, "The government and the CM seem to be pushing the state towards economic trouble. They are unable to pay government employees, no developmental projects." There has been speculation within state's political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, for some time now about the Chief Minister change later this year, citing alleged power-sharing agreement involving incumbent Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

He accused the Congress government of "failing" to provide relief to farmers in distress, and instead blaming the central government.

"It is unfortunate that the Chief Minister and the Congress government are unable to respond to the concerns of the farmers. This government is as good as dead for the farmers," he said. PTI KSU ROH