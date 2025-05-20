Karnataka BJP slams Kharge over 'Chhutput Yudh' remarks

Hosapete/Bengaluru, May 20 (PTI) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's comment referring to India's military action against Pakistan as "Chhutput Yudh" (small war), has elicited sharp criticism from the BJP in Karnataka, which termed it "irresponsible" and an "insult" to the bravery of the country's armed forces.

State BJP President B Y Vijayendra urged him not to belittle our soldiers’ sacrifice.

Earlier in the day, addressing a mega public rally to celebrate the Congress government's two years in office at Hosapete in Vijayanagara district, Kharge said, "... more or less the Chhutput Yudh that has happened, or our conflict against Pakistan. Pakistan always wants to trouble India, as they are weak, they have tried to attack us taking China's support. Our country will never tolerate such things. We are united..." Reacting to this, Vijayendra in a post on 'X' said, "@kharge ji, calling India’s bold military strike a “CHHUTPUT YUDH” is not just irresponsible, it’s deeply insulting to the unmatched courage of our armed forces. This operation marks the strongest and most calculated military response to Pakistan since the Kargil War." "Your party’s track record stands in sharp contrast. Even after repeated provocations, from the deadly 7/11 Mumbai train blasts to countless cross-border attacks, your UPA government chose silence over strength, appeasement over action. The nation remembers," he said.

No action by our brave forces is ever “Chhutput ". "Every mission carries the weight of national honour and the blood of our martyrs. Do not belittle our soldiers’ sacrifice," he added. PTI KSU ROH