Karnataka BJP stages demo against Congress govt in various district HQs

Bengaluru, Oct 16 (PTI) The BJP in Karnataka staged demonstrations at various district headquarters accusing the Congress government of 'indulging in corruption' following the seizure of over Rs 50 crore cash in the recent Income Tax raids from some people, including Rs 42 crore from a contractor.

Advertisment

The BJP has alleged that the money seized by the I-T sleuths has links to the Congress. It also charged that the ‘ATM government’ of Congress is amassing money to fund assembly elections in five states.

As announced by the BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, the saffron party leaders and workers staged protests at the prominent locations of their respective districts.

The protests took place at Tumakuru, Bidar, Vijayapura, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi and Chikkodi. Holding the party flags, posters and banners, the activists raised slogans against the Congress government alleging that it had resorted to extorting money.

The BJP has decided to stage a major demonstration in Bengaluru on Tuesday and a few other important cities of the state. PTI GMS GMS ROH