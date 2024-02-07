Karnataka BJP stages protest in Bengaluru to counter ruling Cong dharna in Delhi

Bengaluru: The BJP in Karnataka on Wednesday staged a protest here against the alleged failures of the Congress government, apparently to counter the dharna held in Delhi by the ruling party under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to "fight for financial justice".

BJP legislators and leaders led by the party state president B Y Vijayendra staged a sit-in demonstration in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue near Vidhana Soudha, which houses the State Legislature and Secretariat of Karnataka.

Holding placards, the protestors raised slogans condemning the Congress government for allegedly failing to offer relief to drought-hit farmers and incentives to milk producers.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary and many former ministers were among those who took part in the agitation.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, BJP MP B Y Raghavendra alleged that the Congress government is 'staging a political drama' to cover up its failures.

He said voters of Karnataka had elected the Congress to power with a lot of expectations but in just six months people as well as MLAs of the ruling party lost hope in the government as no developmental activities were taking place in the State.

"Now the government is not in a position to face the impending Lok Sabha election. They are trying to divert public attention from their failures. To cover up their failure, they are staging this political drama of pointing fingers at the Centre," Raghavendra, son of former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, said.